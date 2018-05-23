Power Road improvements groundbreaking kicks off during Public Works Week

In recognition of Public Works Week, the Power Road groundbreaking took place on Tuesday, May 22, demonstrating the “power” of the Public Works Department.

Widening Power Road to three lanes in each direction, with a center turn lane from Ocotillo Road to Brooks Farm Road, will help improve the flow of traffic on one of Queen Creek’s major north-south connectors, according to a press release.

“While improving the flow of traffic continues to be a top priority for the Town of Queen Creek, this project includes a bridge over the Sonoqui Wash that will enhance the town’s emergency response during heavy rain events,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement. “Having the bridge, or box culvert, over the Sonoqui Wash at Power Road will allow emergency vehicles to continue to use this important arterial during major storm events, reducing response times, which is vital when seconds count.”

The project, anticipated to finish in early 2019, will also improve non-motorized transportation options by adding sidewalks and bike lanes, the release said. The second phase of the Power Road improvements, from Brooks Farm to Chandler Heights, will begin design in 2018/2019 with construction anticipated in 2019/2020.

Current improvements were designed by Stantec with construction by Hunter Contracting. Construction will begin with building a two-lane, temporary bypass road to the east of the existing Power Road, stated the release.

Traffic is anticipated to shift to the bypass road in mid-June to maintain traffic while utility work is completed, the box culvert is constructed and the west side of the new road is built, the release noted.

The Power Road project is just one of the improvements in the town’s infrastructure improvement plan including $195 million toward roads; adding 91 new lane miles through 41 projects during the next 10 years, the release said.

Projects are prioritized based on traffic volume and availability of alternate routes, the release added.

For more information about the town’s capital improvement program visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.