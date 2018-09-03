Power to the people: 7-mile project offers southeast Valley energy solution, SRP says

Salt River Project is seeking to construct a 7-mile overhead 230-kilovolt power line along a half-mile stretch of Crismon Road into Queen Creek and the rest in southeast Mesa. Meetings are to be held in September to solicit local residents’ input on the project, which also includes a 230/69-kV receiving station.

“We have a lot of our industrial customers in kind of that southern portion of Mesa that we need to serve and then, of course, in Queen Creek, lots of development happening with Barney Homes, Fulton Homes, Shea Homes,” Grant Smedley, SRP project manager and director of power delivery engineering, said at the Aug. 15 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

“Lots of residential development and, of course, in your General Plan, a desire to attract more high-tech software IT companies, manufacturing. All of that really leads to our desire to really bolster our system in this area,” he said.

Patrick Adler, representing the Vlachos Family, which owns property in Queen Creek that will be used for the power line, said he has asked SRP to add the 230-kV line to existing 69-kV power poles and the property not be split by the project.

An alternative route of South Merrill Road is no longer part of the plan, Mr. Smedley said.

“It’s very, very, very important to us that we don’t harm our stakeholders, particularly those who worked so tirelessly in that North Specific Area Plan,” Vice Mayor Emilina Turley said at the meeting.

The town has a North Specific Area Plan for 1,920 acres between Germann and Queen Creek roads and Ellsworth and Meridian roads.

“My hope would be that we would push Merrill off because it appears to completely destroy… That’s right through the middle of their property and we surely can find an alternate that won’t harm that property owner. There are other streets, there are other options,” Ms. Turley said.

The council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution supporting SRP’s plan if the power line heads south on Crismon Road into the town. It also asks the town attorney to file paperwork for the town to become a party in the hearing to be conducted by the Power Plant and Line Siting Committee.

“The resolution we have before us tonight is one that will allow us to be intervener-status, so we can track this through the process,” Councilman Jeff Brown said.

Voting yes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley and Mr. Brown. Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant was absent.

The town council met in a closed-door executive session prior to the meeting with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with town representatives regarding the SRP Southeast Power Link project.

Power line project

The Southeast Power Link project will serve 35 square miles of largely undeveloped land in the southeast Valley, according to Patty Garcia-Likens, an SRP spokesperson.

“It will bring enough capacity to serve 1,400 megawatts of forecasted growth beyond the existing load of 200 MW,” she said.

The cost of the project depends on its route and other factors, she said.

“The final cost depends on a number of factors including which route is ultimately approved by the Line Siting Committee, final line design, cost of materials at the time of construction, land costs, and other factors,” she said.

SRP filed an application for a certificate of environmental compatibility with the Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee seeking to permit new power lines that will enable the utility to meet growing energy needs in the Southeast Valley, according to a release.

“The CEC application is a critical milestone in providing the infrastructure needed to enable the expected growth in this region while continuing to provide reliable and cost-effective energy to our existing customers in the area,” Mr. Smedley said in the release.

The Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee will review the application at public hearings beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St. in Mesa.

The project is needed to help SRP provide needed electricity for anticipated residential, commercial and industrial customer growth in the general area east of the Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, according to the release.

By starting now, SRP can coordinate transmission line siting activities with other infrastructure projects planned for the region, such as airport expansion and new SR24 freeway construction, according to the release.

Over the past several months, SRP conducted a public process comprised of extensive outreach activities. The process included meetings with municipalities, agencies, landowners and other stakeholders. In addition, SRP held a public open house on May 14 to solicit input on potential route options from local residents and businesses.

For project information and updates, visit srpnet.com/SPL or call the toll-free project line at 833-310-6345.

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than one million customers.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist