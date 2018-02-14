Project to widen intersection at Ellsworth, Queen Creek roads breaks ground

Improvements to widen Ellsworth to three lanes in each direction from Walnut to Ryan roads
City officials broke ground Wednesday, Feb. 14, on a project to improve the intersection of Ellsworth and Queen Creek road in the town of Queen Creek.
Improvements include softening the curve at Queen Creek Road and widening Ellsworth Road to three lanes in each direction from Walnut to Ryan roads and ultimately to Germann Road, according to the release.
In addition, the project includes street, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk, landscape and traffic signal improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and 1/8-mile east on Queen Creek Road, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
Tempe-based T.Y. Lin International completed the design for the Ellsworth Road improvements. Gilbert-based Hunter Contracting Co. is conducting the construction.
The project is expected to be completed in November, according to the town’s website.
Traffic is expected to flow more smoothly and safely through the intersection, which town officials call “Queen Creek’s most traveled roadway,” according to a press release.
“Not only does Ellsworth Road serve as a major corridor for our residents, it also experiences a high volume of pass-through traffic,” Queen Creek Public Works Director Troy White said in the release. “In an effort to mitigate the impact on our residents, we’ve been coordinating closely with Pinal County to delay lane restrictions on Ellsworth until restrictions on Ironwood are clear.”
Lane restrictions on Ellsworth Road are not anticipated until April.
Hunter Contracting will be working to ensure two lanes of travel are maintained on Ellsworth Road during peak travel hours.
The restrictions were scheduled to coordinate with the completion of the Crismon Road extension. The latter project — which will take place from Queen Creek to Germann roads — will serve as an additional north-south connector.
It also will provide an alternative route for traffic during construction along Ellsworth Road, according to the release.
“As residents of Queen Creek, the town council understands road construction is painful, but Town staff and the developers have done an outstanding job creating public/private partnerships to reduce some of that pain,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “As a young, growing community, roadway improvements continue to be a top priority. We appreciate the community’s patience as investments in our infrastructure lead to better roads ahead.”
To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the Town’s website: queencreek.org.