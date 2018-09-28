Projects affect fewer Queen Creek roads in week ahead

Six road projects will be on tap in the next week along town roads.
Town officials stated in a release that the nature of the work and weather conditions could alter the schedule and urge drivers to exert caution in the following locations:
- Riggs Road drivers will experience eastbound and westbound lane shifts for road improvements from Power to Hawes roads daily though Monday, Nov. 12.
- Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will occur as the road is being improved through Wednesday, Oct. 31.
- A northbound lane shift along Ellsworth Road at Fulton Parkway will be required for electrical work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 1-5.
- 220th Street northbound and southbound shifts at Ocotillo Road will be required for boring and utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 5.
- Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Pickett Street will be required for bore and pothole work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 3.
- Eastbound and westbound lane shifts along Ocotillo Road at Rittenhouse Road for bore and pothole work will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 3.
