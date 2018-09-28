Projects affect fewer Queen Creek roads in week ahead

Six road projects will be on tap in the next week along town roads.

Town officials stated in a release that the nature of the work and weather conditions could alter the schedule and urge drivers to exert caution in the following locations:

Riggs Road drivers will experience eastbound and westbound lane shifts for road improvements from Power to Hawes roads daily though Monday, Nov. 12. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will occur as the road is being improved through Wednesday, Oct. 31. A northbound lane shift along Ellsworth Road at Fulton Parkway will be required for electrical work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 1-5. 220th Street northbound and southbound shifts at Ocotillo Road will be required for boring and utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 5. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Pickett Street will be required for bore and pothole work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 3. Eastbound and westbound lane shifts along Ocotillo Road at Rittenhouse Road for bore and pothole work will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 3.

