Provide input on Sonoqui Wash Trail design concepts April 9

Families and individuals can enjoy the outdoors by walking and running on one of the many multi-use trails offered in the town of Queen Creek, including the Sonoqui Wash trail, above. (Town of Queen Creek)

The public is invited to provide input on design concepts for the improvements along Sonoqui Wash.

The concepts will be presented along with the overall project April 9 at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee meeting at the Queen Creek Library’s Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with the designs available for review at 5:30 p.m., according to a release.

Feedback received from the public at the meeting held in January was used to create two concepts that will be presented on April 9. The town’s contracted design firm, Logan Simpson, will take the feedback received at this meeting to complete the final design concepts to present to PRAC and Town Council, according to the release.

The design focuses on safety, beautification and functionality. The Sonoqui Wash runs through the southern portion of town. A trail along the wash is constructed from Power Road to Ellsworth Road, with plans to eventually continue the trail to the town’s eastern border.

The Sonoqui Wash trail is part of the town’s future trail loop that will connect the Queen Creek and Sonoqui washes. The wash trails provide a variety of recreation opportunities and a venue for alternative forms of transportation, according to the release.

