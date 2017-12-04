P&Z meeting moved to Dec. 5, public hearing for Madera subdivision requests

Public hearing scheduled to discuss changes to proposed land use classifications, boundaries for Madera master-planned community
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will hold this month’s regular meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The meeting can be streamed live online by visiting the town of Queen Creek website.
Planning and Zoning Commission meetings generally are held on the second Wednesday of the month. However, this month’s meeting was rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts with the commission members, Commissioner Troy Young said during a phone interview.
The Dec. 5 work study session has been canceled.
The work study session, when scheduled, starts at 6 p.m. It is following by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Madera master-planned community
The Dec. 5 P&Z agenda includes a public hearing and possible action on cases P17-0145 and P17-0110 for Madera, a master-planned development on approximately 316 acres on the south side of Queen Creek Road.
The property extends approximately 1/2-mile between Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road.
The request was made by Michelle Yerger of Communities Southwest, Inc.
It is for a Minor General Plan Amendment to reconfigure the project’s Commercial and Medium High Density land use classification areas (P17-0145), and a Planning Area Development zoning amendment (P17-0110) for the realignment of the R1-5, R1-7 and C-2 zoning district boundaries.
Originally part of Malone Place PAD
The proposed Madera project was originally part of the 396-acre Malone Place PAD (Ordinance 621-16) that was rezoned by the Queen Creek Town Council on Sept. 21, 2016.
In March 2017, the applicant acquired 316 acres of the Malone Place PAD.
The applicant has modified the existing Malone Place land development plan to create a more cohesive master planned development that more appropriately addresses current market demands and can be developed independent of the remaining portion of Malone Place that is under separate ownership, according to the staff memo.
The revised conceptual development plan, which is now known as “Madera,” includes 889 residential lots, a 6.18-net-acre school site, a 6.25-net-acre church site and one 23.29-net-acre commercial corner.
The 6.25-acre church site east of Signal Butte Road and north of the school site has also been added to the new land plan.
Two separate commercial parcels located at the northwest and northeast corner of the property in the existing land plan are proposed to be consolidated into one 23.29-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Signal Butte and Queen Creek Roads.
The applicant is proposing minor refinements to the previously approved Malone Place PAD, which consists of amending the previously approved General Plan and rezoning the subject property, according to a staff memo provided online.
The current residential General Plan designation for this property is Medium-High Density Residential (0-5 dwelling units per net acre) with an approved PAD zoning of 4.45 dwelling units per net acre.
The applicant is proposed to reduce the density from 4.45 du/net acre to 4.13 du/net acre, according to the memo.
Commercial development
The current General Plan includes commercial corners at Queen Creek Road/Signal Butte and Queen Creek Road/Meridian totaling 30 acres.
The applicant is proposing to remove the 15-acre commercial at Queen Creek and Meridian Roads and increase the size of the commercial corner at Queen Creek and Signal Butte Roads from 15 acres to 27 acres.
The remaining three commercial acres are proposed to be added to the Medium High Density Residential area that will increase from 286 acres to 289 acres, according to the memo.
The proposed Minor General Plan Amendment would allow for a single larger commercial parcel on the corner of Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads.
Commercial development professionals have indicated a larger parcel is more desirable for a quality grocery user along with other neighborhood services to serve the Madera community and other adjacent residential uses, both existing and future, according to the memo.
This new larger commercial parcel could create an opportunity for a retail development with the size and configuration to serve the residential uses in the area and generate ongoing sales tax revenue for the town, according to the staff memo.
Residential lots
The total number of lots proposed for Madera is 889, according to the memo. The requested modifications to the RZ16-045 development standards previously approved for Malone Place include returning the minimum lot area and depth standards to existing code standards in order to provide more flexibility and diversity in the community site design.
In addition, the applicant is proposing to reduce the number of R1-5 lot sizes previously approved in the Malone Place PAD from three to one, according to the memo.
The intent of the PAD Amendment is to have one minimum lot size for each of the Madera PAD R1-5 and R1-7 zoning districts.
The proposed development plan also proposes changes to the previously approved Malone Place Development Plan.
The main collector road that connected Signal Butte Road to Meridian Road has been realigned in a more traditional style. In addition, this roadway will include landscaping within the medians.
Council could hear Madera Dec. 20
If approved by the planning commission, the project will be placed as a public hearing on the Queen Creek Town Council’s agenda for Dec. 20, Christine Sheehy, principal planner for the town of Queen Creek, said during a phone interview.
The town council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers; however, public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m.
The item was originally slated to go before the town council on Jan. 3; however, that council meeting has been canceled due to scheduled conflicts brought on by the holidays, Ms. Sheehy said.
QC Fiesta II preliminary plat
The consent agenda includes discussion and possible action on P17-0102, “Queen Creek Fiesta II Preliminary Plat.”
This is a request by Larry Talbot from Hunter Engineering for a preliminary plat approval to re-plat seven existing commercial lots on 5.74 acres within the existing Queen Creek Fiesta subdivision.
The site is on the northwest corner of Ellsworth Road and Victoria Lane.
Items on the final action portion of the agenda include discussions of the planning commission’s meeting dates for 2018 and the annual organization meeting notification to set the chair and vice-chair appointments for the upcoming year.
For more information, visit the town’s website at queencreek.org.
