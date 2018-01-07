P&Z could take final action on LDS meeting house, residential subdivision plats at Jan. 10 meeting

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will meet starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Three items are scheduled for final action during the regular monthly meeting, according to the updated agenda posted on the town’s website. They are:
- Discussion and possible approval of P17-0126, “Ben Franklin Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house site plan.” It is a request by Jim King for approval of a major site plan for a new 20,845-square-foot LDS meeting house at the southwest corner of Germann and Rittenhouse roads, within the Cortina subdivision.
- Discussion and possible approval of Case P17-0117, “Ocotillo Road and Victoria Lane Preliminary Plat.” It is a request from Robert Johnson, of Taylor Morrison, for preliminary plat approval of a 148-lot, 33-acre single-family detached development at the northeast corner of Ocotillo Road and Victoria Lane.
- Discussion and possible approval on P17-0118 “Madera Preliminary Plat.” It is a request from Michelle Yerger, of Communities Southwest Inc., for approval of preliminary plat for a 889-lot subdivision on approximately 316 acres on the south side of Queen Creek Road, extending approximately 1/2-mile between Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road (a.k.a. Moeur Road). (Read related story)
No agenda was posted online for the commission’s study session, which begins, when scheduled, at 6 p.m.
Commission members are: Chairman Gregory Arrington, Vice Chairman Shaine Alleman and commissioners Josh Ehmke, Amber Gough, Alex Matheson, Steve Sossaman and Troy Young, according to the meeting agenda.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission advises the Queen Creek Town Council in decisions pertaining to amendments to the General Plan, the Zoning Ordinance and applications for development.
The commission generally meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Study sessions, if scheduled, start at 6 p.m. Regular meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Meetings are available on live stream and recorded on the town’s website.