QC Cambridge Academy has small classes to focus on each student

The Cambridge Academy, Queen Creek campus that opened in 2011 offers small classes to focus on each student.

The charter school has grades PreK-8, according to a press release, describing the school’s atmosphere. In addition to small class sizes, five “specials” a week are designed for grades PreK-4 and a number of electives for middle schoolers.

“Our classrooms are not overflowing with 30-plus students. We believe that kids learn best when they have an opportunity to ask questions and share ideas,” Michael Ramirez, principal of Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek, said in a prepared statement. “It’s impossible for many kids to learn in that environment, where the class sizes are so large.”

Compared to some of the large schools in the area, Cambridge Academy’s classrooms have about 20 fewer students in classrooms, the release noted, adding that the charter school principal, teachers and staff aim to know everyone’s names.

When Mr. Ramirez walks down the hall, visits the playground or lunchroom, he takes the time to greet and acknowledge every student by name, the release described of the school’s culture.

“I take a very hands-on approach at the school, as I sometimes function as counselor, plumber, landscaper, painter, janitor, mentor and role model. It’s my responsibility to support and protect all the individuals who call Cambridge Academy home, and I believe that this type of engagement with students is necessary when you try to establish an effective social and academic culture,” he said. “How can I ask a kid to push himself in the classroom, if I’m not willing to push myself for one second and acknowledge a student in the hallway? Mark Twain coined the saying, ‘You’re never wrong to do the right thing.’ Taking the time to acknowledge our students in every capacity is the right thing to do.”

Cambridge Academy is also said to be an A-rated school with a rigorous curriculum for its students, along with 1:1 laptop computers for all students in grades 4-8.

“Our school environment is ideal for students who want a safe place to learn, grow, and just be themselves,” Mr. Ramirez stated. “Simply put, we put students first.”

Visit: cambridgeacademyaz.com/queen-creek-campus for more information.