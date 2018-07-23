QC Parks & Recreation’s husband, wife Lim’s Karate classes are a kick

George and Patricia “Aunty” Lim Lim Self Defense Lim Tournament

Lim’s Karate classes are a kick for participants of all ages in the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation program.

Many classes, taking place this summer and returning this fall, are just as popular as its instructors like husband and wife, “Papa” George and Patrice “Aunty” Lim who teach martial arts in the Queen Creek Library Annex Center to ages ranging from 3 to 67.

Instructors since 1971, with more than 85 years combined experience, they teach Hawaii Kenpo, a realistic, street-styled self-defense fused with Asian and Hawaiian techniques in Queen Creek, Tempe, Mesa and Chandler.

Mr. Lim opened the first Lim Karate Family school in San Diego, California in 1984. The school is a venue for the couple to share their passion and values for others “to succeed and lead a good, healthy and productive life through martial arts.”

There are 19 locations around the world – 12 in the U.S., five in Portugal, one in Austria and one in Sweden.

“We have schools in San Diego, South Dakota, Wyoming and Dallas Texas,” stated Mrs. Lim of some locations, noting international classes in Portugal, Germany, Sweden, Austria and Spain. “The East Valley community, as well as all communities, can benefit from martial arts.”

With more than 40 years of teaching and training, Mrs. Lim is said to be one of few high-ranking senior females teaching daily “on the floor” at six Lim Family schools in Arizona, overseeing its various sites as well as teaching seminars worldwide.

A “direct” student in Katana weaponry of the “late Great Grandmaster Dai Shihan ‘Uncle Ted’ Tabura,” she holds many champion titles and is recognized by Sijo Emperado’s KSDI Kajukenbo Self Defense Institute among top female instructors, according to a prepared statement.

Their philosophies and background:

Qualifications: Senior Grandmaster George Lim has a 10th-degree black belt and Grandmaster Patrice Lim has a 9th-degree black belt; numerous awards as Arizona State and United States Instructor of the Year and School of the Year; numerous champion competitors.

Senior Grandmaster George Lim has a 10th-degree black belt and Grandmaster Patrice Lim has a 9th-degree black belt; numerous awards as Arizona State and United States Instructor of the Year and School of the Year; numerous champion competitors.

Best motivational technique: Never give up, work hard. Learn the values of honor, integrity, dedication, desire and discipline. To ensure the best learning process is to be consistent with persistence. Show up and participate — nothing can happen if you don't show up — eighty-percent of life successes is just showing up.

Most rewarding aspect of being a teacher/instructor: Seeing our young people succeed in life whether in school, work, family; and you as their instructor had something to do with their success.

Family consists of: George and Patrice Lim; Akita pup, Katsumoto; seven siblings; three sons, three daughters and nine grandchildren.

Residents of: San Tan Valley

George and Patrice Lim; Akita pup, Katsumoto; seven siblings; three sons, three daughters and nine grandchildren. Residents of: San Tan Valley

The self-defense duo inspire martial artists by motivating them so “they always leave with a sense of Aloha, happiness, joy and zest of living life the martial way,” the husband and wife stated.

“Martial arts has become more and more popular throughout all communities and society. The first misconception is people think it’s about fighting and violence, but it’s the exact opposite — avoid fighting,” the karate couple said in a prepared statement. “People have found that the results from martial arts, from doctors to child development experts, say that the benefits help in child self-esteem, health and development.”

Benefits included examples, shared of students using what they learned in class, from stopping a bullying situation by blocking and grabbing a punch until teachers arrived to avoiding a potential kidnapping by using a camera phone to take a picture of the vehicle to provide police.

“One of the first teaching and practices is to be aware of your surroundings. Be alert, don’t be a victim,” they stated. “A child with martial arts skills cannot ‘defeat’ an adult but they can learn to be alert, aware and do simple actions learned in martial arts like eye-gouging, kick to the groin or knees/shins. Give them a chance opportunity to run and get away.”

They’re proud of how their martial arts training instilled in others has made a difference.

A black belt student, who trained with them at seven years old, went to Brown University and became a doctor. Every year, they said, he ran the Boston Marathon with his father and was there helping victims during the bombing. He stopped running the race and treated those injured.

Another black belt student, who became a doctor, shared with them about working at Johns Hopkins University Hospital where a little girl with cancer was losing hope until he started teaching her karate moves.

Then, one day the patient showed the other doctors and staff the karate moves she learned and credited that to “fighting the cancer,” the martial arts couple relayed.

