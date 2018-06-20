QC realtor Bob Adelfson earns certification specializing in divorce real estate

Bob Adelfson of JK Realty in Gilbert has earned the Real Estate Collaboration Specialist-Divorce designation.

Mr. Adelfson is trained to neutralize divorce real estate as a business transaction in the best interest of the house and each divorcing spouse, according to a press release.

He will lead the divorce real estate team, serving as project manager working with the clients and lawyers when dealing with real estate, the release noted, naming options for a stronger financial future.

Real estate and financial professionals specializing in divorce can assist with gathering house-related documents and scheduling consultations, the release added.

As a real estate agent specializing in divorce, Mr. Adelfson informs clients on keeping the family home during divorce or information on appraisals and equity, the release said.

An incomplete equation leaves a house over-valued, which works against the client in family mediation for divorce and elder matters, resulting in a bad property settlement, inaccurate and unfair property division, damaged credit, default, foreclosure or even bankruptcy, detailed the release.

