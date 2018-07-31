QC residents can attend gardening, planting workshops in August

The Town of Queen Creek invites residents to learn about conserving water and gardening throughout the month.

After an enormous water tower was displayed, in July, illustrating the average daily water use and promoting smarter sustainability, residents are encouraged to continue being educated on preserving natural resources by attending the following workshops:

Waterwise Gardening Made Easy

Saturday, Aug. 11: Waterwise Gardening Workshop, from 9 a.m. to noon, allows participants to discover the importance and details of soil preparation and how to overcome the challenges of the environment. A master gardener will teach how to select, plant and care for vegetables, herbs, fruits and citrus for a bountiful harvest.

Right Plant, Right Place

Saturday, Aug. 25: Right Plant, Right Place Workshop, from 9 a.m. to noon, Ron Dinchak will teach how to keep your yard looking its best; how to select and care for plants that thrive well in desert conditions since some plants do better in the desert environment than others.

Those interested in the Water-Smart workshops, which are free for Queen Creek utilities customers throughout the year, can reserve a spot by visiting QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart or email ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org for more details.

Go to: QueenCreek.org for more information.

