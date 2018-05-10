QCUSD honors longtime employees, retirees at May meeting
15 years of service: pictured from left are 15 Years of Service
Board President Ken Brague, Board member Susan Leonard, Pilar Crewse, Beverly Nichols, Marchand Passerby, Maria Pinedo, Rebecca Thuer (not pictured), Molly Jacobs (not pictured), Catherine Miller (not pictured), Board member Jennifer Revolt, and Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)
20 years of service: From left is Board President Ken Brague, Board member Susan Leonard, Eileen Beverage, Carrie Lalama, Craciela Perez de Jacquez, Christine Rodriguez, Board member Jennifer Revolt, and Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)
Board President Ken Brague, Board member Susan Leonard, Gregoria Chavez, Lessie Harris, Renee Elliott, Annette Hudnall, Kathleen King, Carilyn Knill, Nancy Sturman, Lori Iverson (not pictured), Shirley Penrod (not pictured), Annie Fenderson (not pictured), Board member Jennifer Revolt, and Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)
The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board honored longtime district employees and retirees on Tuesday, May 8.
Honored for 15 years of service are:
- Pilar Crewse
- Molly Jacobs
- Catherine Miller
- Beverly Nichols
- Marchand Passerby
- Maria Pinedo
- Rebecca Thuer
Honored for 20 years of service are:
- Eileen Beverage
- Carrie Lalama
- Graciela Perez de Jacquez
- Christine Rodriguez
Retirees honored are:
- Jamie Adolph
- Gregoria Chavez
- Renee Elliott
- Annie Fenderson
- Lessie Harris
- Annette Hudnall
- Lori Iverson
- Kathleen King
- Carilyn Knill
- Shirley Penrod
- Nancy Sturman.
The Queen Creek Unified School District is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.