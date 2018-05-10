QCUSD honors longtime employees, retirees at May meeting

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board honored longtime district employees and retirees on Tuesday, May 8.

Honored for 15 years of service are:

  • Pilar Crewse
  • Molly Jacobs
  • Catherine Miller
  • Beverly Nichols
  • Marchand Passerby
  • Maria Pinedo
  • Rebecca Thuer

Honored for 20 years of service are:

  • Eileen Beverage
  • Carrie Lalama
  • Graciela Perez de Jacquez
  • Christine Rodriguez

Retirees honored are:

  • Jamie Adolph
  • Gregoria Chavez
  • Renee Elliott
  • Annie Fenderson
  • Lessie Harris
  • Annette Hudnall
  • Lori Iverson
  • Kathleen King
  • Carilyn Knill
  • Shirley Penrod
  • Nancy Sturman.

The Queen Creek Unified School District is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road.

