Queen Creek adds to road work schedule for the week

Drivers are advised by town officials to be cautious along several Queen Creek roads as work on several projects continues.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads will be required for roadway improvements. 24 hours, until Monday, Nov. 12. Lane shifts along Power Road northbound and southbound between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will be in effect 24 hours for road improvements through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Waterline work will result in Ellsworth Road northbound lane shifts between Queen Creek Road and Fulton Parkway, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 26. Additional delays are anticipated for night work. Flagging operations will be in effect along northbound and southbound Crismon Road at Queen Creek Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 5. Flagging operations will be in effect on Sossaman Road at Sonoqui Boulevard for turn-lane construction work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 26. Hunt Highway eastbound and westbound flagging operations will be required at Bell Road for pavement preservation work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 23. Sossaman northbound and southbound flagging operations at Twin Acres Drive will be in effect 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., for pavement preservation work through Friday, Oct. 26. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will occur at the entrance to the San Tan Flats intersection for striping and curb work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 7. The community Trunk or Treat event required a full closure of Ellsworth Road from Ocotillo to Rittenhouse over a portion of last weekend. Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be necessary along with turn-lane restrictions at Crismon Road for bore work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 26. Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between 214th Street and Crismon Road will be required for Cloud Road widening, 24 hours through Friday, Nov. 9. Sierra Park eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be necessary at Ellsworth Road 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 28. Hawes Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required at Rittenhouse Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, to Wednesday, Oct. 31. Crismon Road northbound and southbound flagging operations were scheduled to be in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.