Queen Creek adds to road work schedule for the week

Drivers are advised by town officials to be cautious along several Queen Creek roads as work on several projects continues.
- Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads will be required for roadway improvements. 24 hours, until Monday, Nov. 12.
- Lane shifts along Power Road northbound and southbound between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will be in effect 24 hours for road improvements through Wednesday, Oct. 31.
- Waterline work will result in Ellsworth Road northbound lane shifts between Queen Creek Road and Fulton Parkway, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 26. Additional delays are anticipated for night work.
- Flagging operations will be in effect along northbound and southbound Crismon Road at Queen Creek Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 5.
- Flagging operations will be in effect on Sossaman Road at Sonoqui Boulevard for turn-lane construction work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 26.
- Hunt Highway eastbound and westbound flagging operations will be required at Bell Road for pavement preservation work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 23.
- Sossaman northbound and southbound flagging operations at Twin Acres Drive will be in effect 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., for pavement preservation work through Friday, Oct. 26.
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will occur at the entrance to the San Tan Flats intersection for striping and curb work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 7.
- The community Trunk or Treat event required a full closure of Ellsworth Road from Ocotillo to Rittenhouse over a portion of last weekend.
- Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be necessary along with turn-lane restrictions at Crismon Road for bore work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 26.
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between 214th Street and Crismon Road will be required for Cloud Road widening, 24 hours through Friday, Nov. 9.
- Sierra Park eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be necessary at Ellsworth Road 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 28.
- Hawes Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required at Rittenhouse Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, to Wednesday, Oct. 31.
- Crismon Road northbound and southbound flagging operations were scheduled to be in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22.
