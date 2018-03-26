Queen Creek advises driver caution during road, sewer projects

Traffic restrictions will extend into May for improvement work on several Queen Creek roads.
Officials advise drivers should allow more time for travel along the following stretches and obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and law enforcement officers or flaggers controlling traffic:
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between 213th Way and Crismon Road for sewer installation. 24 hours until Saturday, March 31.
- Empire Road eastbound and westbound lane shift at the Ellsworth Road intersection and Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for sewer pipe installation. 24 hours through Friday, March 30.
- Queen Creek Road westbound lane shift between Emperor Road and 193rd Street for a bore trench. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, March 27.
- 193rd Street northbound shoulder work between Queen Creek Road and Arrowhead Trail for a bore trench. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, March 27.
- Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power Road to Hawes Road for roadway improvements. 24 hours through Thursday, May. 31.
- Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shift from Via Park Street to Indiana Avenue for roadway improvements. 24 hours through Thursday, May 31.
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Via De Palmas for traffic signal installation. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, April 17.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice, officials stated in a release.
