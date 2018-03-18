Queen Creek advises drivers of road work

A number of traffic restrictions will be in place along Queen Creek roads through the end of the month.
Officials have said drivers should allow more time for travel along the following stretches and obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and law enforcement officers:
1) Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between 213th Way and Crismon Road for sewer installation. 24 hours. Now-March 31.
2) Empire Road eastbound and westbound lane shift at the Ellsworth Road intersection and Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift between the entrance to San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for sewer pipe installation. 24 hours. Now-March 26.
3) Queen Creek Road westbound lane shift between Emperor Road and 193rd Street for bore trench. 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now-March 27.
4) 193rd Street northbound shoulder work between Queen Creek Road and Arrowhead Trail for bore trench.8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Now-March 27.
5) Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power Road to Hawes Road for roadway improvements. 24 hours. March 18-31.
6) Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shift from Via Park Street to Indiana Avenue for roadway improvements. 24 hours. March 18-31.
7) Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Ryan Road and Fulton Parkway for utility work. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 19-23.
