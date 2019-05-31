Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads improvements design contract OK’d

A $251,464 amendment to an EPS Group contract has been awarded for engineering design of street, drainage and utility-related improvements for the Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads intersection.

Queen Creek Town Council approved the award on May 15 in a consent agenda with other items as Amendment No. 1 to an on-call contract with EPS Group.

Troy White

Signal Butte Road and Queen Creek Road will ultimately be improved to five-lane roadways, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.

“The project proposes to improve the noted intersection to the ultimate build-out condition with full traffic lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk ramps, turn lanes, medians, traffic signals, street lights, signing, striping and certain limited landscaping on each approach leg. The improvements will include short reaches of drainage channel and drainage culverts as well as local street drainage facilities and utility relocations necessary to make the improvements,” he said.

The intersection improvements will be designed to match into proposed adjacent development improvements that are concurrently being designed, Mr. White said in the memo.

“The town improvements are planned to relieve current traffic issues at the intersection as well as provide access to Germann Road in conjunction with both the Fulton Homes’ Barney Farms development as well as the Communities Southwest Madera development,” he said.

The amendment to the on-call contract for the design of Signal Butte Road includes the section in front of a future fire station, he said.

