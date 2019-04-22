Queen Creek annexes Cloud, Ellsworth roads rights-of-way

The corporate limits of the Town of Queen Creek were extended and increased recently by annexing Maricopa County rights-of-way along Cloud Road and along Ellsworth Road that are contiguous to the existing town limits.

The Town Council on April 3 voted 5-0 on a consent agenda that included increasing the corporate limits. Mayor Gail Barney and Councilman Jeff Brown were absent.

Troy White

The town entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County in 2006 wherein the town agreed to annex certain unincorporated rights-of-way, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the Town Council.

“Most of the agreed rights-of-way have been annexed over the years, but this area was discovered to have been left out. This annexation is correcting the omission,” he said.

The annexation includes only Maricopa County roadway right-of-way with no taxable real property, he said.

