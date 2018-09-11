Queen Creek annexes quarter-mile stretch of Riggs Road, adding right-of-way

The Queen Creek Town Council recently approved an ordinance that allows the town to annex certain real property, which would ultimately add right-of-way to the town’s existing limits near the intersection of Riggs and Ellsworth roads.

The council rendered its approval as part of the consent agenda at its Wednesday, Sept. 5 regular meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. The annexation would be of Riggs Road from Ellsworth Road to a quarter mile east of Ellsworth.

The Riggs Road extension is a two-phase project with construction and costs being split between the town and the Maricopa County Department of Transportation. MCDOT completed the first phase from Ellsworth to Crismon roads earlier this year.

As part of the project, the town entered in to an intergovernmental agreement with the county where the town agreed to annex any unincorporated area within the project.

The only stretch of the project that was not annexed was the specified stretch in the Sept. 5 approval, according to a town staff report to council. The annexation includes “only Maricopa County roadway right-of-way with no taxable real property,” the staff report states.

The entirety of the project includes the extension of Riggs Road to Meridian Road. Along with the expansion, the town has worked with Pinal County to realign the Riggs and Rittenhouse roads intersection, which include a full railroad crossing.

“Not only will Riggs Road serve as an important east-west connector, it will provide an important alternate route during the Rittenhouse Road improvements,” Queen Creek Public Works Director Troy White said in a press release announcing the beginning of the second phase of the project.

“Widening Rittenhouse Road, south of Ocotillo Road, requires expanding the bridge at the Queen Creek Wash to four lanes and improving the bridge requires a complete closure of Rittenhouse Road. That project is currently being designed and will begin construction once the Riggs Road extension is complete.”

The ultimate goal of the extension is to make a roadway with two westbound lanes, one eastbound, bike lanes, a curb and a sidewalk on the north end of the street. There are plans to expand to six lanes as developments occur in the area.

The city hopes to have the entire project completed in spring of next year, according to past press releases.