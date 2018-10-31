Queen Creek announces closures for Veterans Day

The Town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will close Monday, Nov. 12 in honor of Veterans Day.

This closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. If residents have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure, please call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday, according to a press release. Residents in zone 1 will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 for service.

Normal business hours for the town are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Queen Creek Library will also be closed on Monday, Nov. 12.

