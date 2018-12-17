Queen Creek approves changes to lot sizes at Heritage Town Square Center

The Queen Creek Town Council has allowed the replat of several lots at the Heritage Town Square Center commercial development, changing previous lot sizes to make way for several businesses to build upon those lots.

The Town Council approved on consent the item at its Wednesday, Dec. 5 council meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

While the replat would change the size of five lots, the overall subdivision area near the intersection of Ellsworth and Heritage Loop roads will not change. This change is only to “meet the needs of current and new users,” town staff say in a report to council.

Two of the new lots will decrease in size, making way for Weinerschnitzel and TLE to occupy those lots. The other three will increase in size.

Wash Works will require a bigger lot, while the remaining two lots will have their area split into three lots. This will make way for a Goodwill, Palette Collective and a vacant lot.

Council approved the preliminary plat and site plan applications for the development in 2009. The specific “Heritage Square” preliminary plat gained approval five years later with the final plat gaining approval in 2016. In 2017, the council approved a replat.