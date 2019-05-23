Queen Creek approves final plats for parcels in Church Farm

The Queen Creek Town Council at a recent meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A pair of final plats for two parcels in the Church Farm subdivision earned the Queen Creek Town Council’s approval.

The council approved on consent the final plats for parcels F3 and H of the 2,310-lot master planned single-family residential subdivision Church Farm at its Wednesday, May 15 meeting.

The two parcels, which combined equal about 220 lots and 76.4 acres, are west of Meridian Road and south of Via del Jardin. Furthermore, Parcel H borders the Queen Creek Wash to the south and city staff say the owner has completed the required bank protection improvements to the wash.

Parcel F3 equals 112 lots over a gross acreage of 25.6 acres while Parcel H has 108 lots over 50.8 acres.

Parcel F3 has a R1-4 zoning, which allows for up to eight dwelling units per acre. Parcel H has a R1-9, meaning each dwelling unit is about 9,000 square feet.

Both parcels will have access onto Cherrywood Drive as well as other neighboring parcels.

Town staff say they will receive building permit fees for all the homes within the two parcels. William Lyon Homes, the owner, will complete on-site improvements that will require future maintenance costs from the town.

In 2008, the town approved annexation of the subdivision into Queen Creek but also referred the Church Farm proposal back to the Planning Commission for more review.

About two years later, the town approved a minor general plan amendment that reduced the size of Community Commercial from 45 to 25 acres. About two years after that, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning and subdivision.