Queen Creek approves final plats for two communities

The Queen Creek Town Council recently approved two final plats. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Two planned communities can take the next steps after the Queen Creek Town Council recently approved on consent their final plats.

The council approved the final plats for the Pecan Lake and Ranchos Legante communities at its June 5 meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Pecan Lake a multi-use community that will include a 47-lot private gated community, an agritainment area, a church and commercial uses. The 24.5-acre site is just west of the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Riggs roads, just east of the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center.

The site carries a mixture of Urban Development District, Agritainment and general commercial zoning with a planned area development overlay. There are plans for two points of access onto Riggs Road with the east access being shared with the Pecan Plaza Parcel to the east.

Town staff say roadway improvements adjacent to the parcel will happen per the approved phasing plan.

The final plat for Ranchos Legante lays out plans for a 116-lot private gated single-family residential subdivision. This neighborhood will cover a 57.2 acre site at the southwest corner of Ellsworth and Riggs roads.

There is an underlying urban development district zoning on the site with a density of a little more than two homes per acre. Town staff say this is consistent with the General Plan’s land use map, which allows for zero to five dwelling units per acre.

Plans also call for a point of access off Riggs Road as well as an emergency access for services at the lower southeastern corner connecting to Ellsworth Road.

Any offsite landscaping, sidewalk and entry improvements adjacent to the parcel will be constructed per the approved phasing plan.

The town anticipates receiving building permit fees from all homes within both communities. The town also plans to collect those fees from the church and building within the Pecan Lake community.

Town staff also say the owner will complete any private and public onsite improvements while the town will cover any public offsite improvements.