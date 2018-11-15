Queen Creek approves funds for Hawes Road improvement project

The Queen Creek Town Council approved on consent the funds for the construction of the Hawes Road half-street next to Creek View Ranches along with other necessary budget adjustments.

In total, the council approved $320,045 to MR Tanner to construct the project. That number includes $290,950 for the contract and 10 percent contingency of $29,095.

The approval came Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the council’s regular meeting at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

When the city adopted its fiscal year 18-19 Infrastructure Improvement Plan, it anticipated the expenditure for the project. As a result of rising costs and increased scope of work, however, a budget adjustment for FY19 from contingency totaling $70,0535 was needed in order for the contract to go forward.

Creek View Ranches, a residential development, was completed in 2000 and 600-feet of improvements to Hawes Road was deferred at the time. A cash-in-lieu of improvements, however, was deposited with the town for future construction.

Work on the project will include necessary plan revisions; arterial road base course and paving such as curb, gutter and sidewalk; and reconstruction of the retention area.

The recent improvements to the American Leadership Academy Field House on Hawes Road to the north will allow the half-mile of the road south of Ocotillo Road to be restriped to accommodate two lanes in each direction, a center turn lane and bike lanes, according to a city staff report to council.

The project will also include striping obliteration, seal coating and a new striping extending north and south of the project to help implement the new design.