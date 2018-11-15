Queen Creek approves funds for Hawes Road improvement project

Nov 15th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Queen Creek Town Council approved on consent the funds for the construction of the Hawes Road half-street next to Creek View Ranches along with other necessary budget adjustments.

In total, the council approved $320,045 to MR Tanner to construct the project. That number includes $290,950 for the contract and 10 percent contingency of $29,095.

The approval came Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the council’s regular meeting at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

When the city adopted its fiscal year 18-19 Infrastructure Improvement Plan, it anticipated the expenditure for the project. As a result of rising costs and increased scope of work, however, a budget adjustment for FY19 from contingency totaling $70,0535 was needed in order for the contract to go forward.

Creek View Ranches, a residential development, was completed in 2000 and 600-feet of improvements to Hawes Road was deferred at the time. A cash-in-lieu of improvements, however, was deposited with the town for future construction.

Work on the project will include necessary plan revisions; arterial road base course and paving such as curb, gutter and sidewalk; and reconstruction of the retention area.

The recent improvements to the American Leadership Academy Field House on Hawes Road to the north will allow the half-mile of the road south of Ocotillo Road to be restriped to accommodate two lanes in each direction, a center turn lane and bike lanes, according to a city staff report to council.

The project will also include striping obliteration, seal coating and a new striping extending north and south of the project to help implement the new design.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie