Queen Creek approves IGA for Chandler Heights Road improvements

Community Chambers/Law Enforcement, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, is where Town Council meetings happen. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Queen Creek Town Council approved on consent an Intergovernmental Agreement with Maricopa County and the Town of Gilbert for nearly $5.7 million for improvements to Chandler Heights Road between Power and Recker roads.

The IGA also allows the town manager to approve related change orders from Maricopa County and Gilbert. The council rendered its approval at its June 5 meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Queen Creek is in the midst of an improvement project on Chandler Heights Road, which would widen the thoroughfare from Sossaman to Power roads to a five-lane roadway including sidewalk and multi-use trails.

Town staff stated west of Power Road, Chandler Heights Road narrows back to a two-lane road. Both Maricopa County and Gilbert agreed to collaborate with the town to complete their section of the road.

Queen Creek will take the lead on both sections of road as neither the municipality nor the county had available staff to lead the project.

Since the town is taking the lead, both the county and Gilbert agreed to compensate Queen Creek 1.4% of the construction costs for construction administration services.

Town staff says the IGA also includes a process for approving change orders that will become the full responsibility of the county and Gilbert. The contract for construction will be through Queen Creek, meaning the town will make initial payments to the contractors and receive reimbursement later.

As part of this agreement, town staff is asking for the town manager to have the ability to increase the IGA budget limit as needed for change orders which the county and Gilbert approve.

Any change orders for the town’s section will follow its purchasing policy requirement that stipulates the need for the Town Council’s approval for over 10% of the approved contract amount.

The cost for the project from Sossaman to Power roads is a bit more than $7.4 million and is part of the capital improvement project plan. For the project west of Power Road, the town as set aside a budget of $6 million in the CIP plan.

Town staff says this project is reimbursable jointly by the county and Gilbert. Staff estimate the county to reimburse almost $2.7 million while Gilbert likely will reimburse a total just north of $3 million.

The town will be eligible for reimbursement from the county no sooner than July 1, 2021. The town would be eligible for reimbursement from Gilbert upon substantial completion of the project.