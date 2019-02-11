Queen Creek approves Shops at Terravella final plat

The Shops at Terravella will progress after the Queen Creek Town Council approved on consent the final plat for the subdivision.

At the request of Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road LLC and ALDI (Arizona) LLC, the council issued its approval at a Wednesday, Feb. 6 regular meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The commercial subdivision, which sits on the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads, features five lots in the shape of an L and will sit on 8.7 acres, according to a city staff report to council.

The subdivision sits within C-1, also known as light commercial, zoning, keeping it consistent with the General Plan Land Use Map, city staff say.

There are plans for two driveways on Ellsworth Loop Road and two on Queen Creek Road. Any off-site roadway improvements will go through the town’s Capital Improvement Plan and through a council-approved development agreement as part of the Ellsworth/Queen Creek intersection project.

The developer will provide landscaping after construction is complete.

The Planning Commission approved the Terravella preliminary plat in late 2016. In June 2018, the Planning and Zoning Commission also approved the site plan, comprehensive sign plan and the preliminary plat for the Shops at Terravella.