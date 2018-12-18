Queen Creek approves two-year agreement for electronic review services

The Queen Creek Town Council approved on consent a two-year agreement with e-PlanSoft in an amount not to exceed $106,650 for e-PlanSoft REVIEW license subscription fees.

E-planSoft provides ePlanCheck (EPC), which is a plan review software initially implemented in December 2017 by Development Services, according to a staff report from the town. The approval came during the Wednesday, Dec. 5 meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The software allows plan review staff to electronically review, mark up and make comments on construction plans, planning applications and engineering submittals across multiple review cycles allowing for tracking of the comments and mark-ups.

Electronic plan review eliminates paper submittals of all construction and pre-development review processes, which used to require multiple sets at each review cycle, according to the report.

The initial purchase of EPC was through Carahsoft Technology Corp., a software procurement vendor, and included implementation services and licenses for an onpremise software solution in a stand-alone environment, according to the report.

This request proposes a new agreement directly with ePlanSoft for conversion to a cloud-hosted solution, known as EPR, to support direct integration to Accela Civic Platform.

Integration between EPR and Accela is an essential element to providing efficient and timely development review processes, according to the report.

In the current stand-alone environment, staff creates duplicate entries in each system to manage and track project progress, manually verifies electronic file compliance, and manually moves electronic files between the systems.

With the upgraded EPR software and integration to Accela, staff has a single record to create and track; electronic files are automatically scanned for compliance; automatic routing of documents; and, then returned to Accela when review cycles are complete.

Queen Creek invests in several cloud-hosted solutions, including Accela Civic Platform. Cloud-hosting benefits include reduced costs for technology infrastructure, automatic upgrades from the software vendor, reduced need for on-site technical support to manage the software, according to the report.