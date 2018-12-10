Queen Creek approves work order for Ocotillo Road improvement project

Construction on Ocotillo Road will continue forward after the Queen Creek Town Council approved on consent a work order with Stanley Consultants, Inc. not to exceed $796,542.

The amount, according to a town staff report to council, is for engineering design services on Ocotillo Road from Hawes Road to about 600 feet west of Sossaman Road. This will also include adjacent intersection approaches.

The approval came at the council’s Wednesday, Dec. 5 meeting at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The total amount includes $724,130 per Stanley Consultants’ proposal, plus a $72,413 contingency for any potential additional work. This capital improvement project is part of the fiscal year 2018-19.

While the project was part of the budget, there was not sufficient expenditure authority to meet the contract total, the staff report stated. Therefore, the town made a budget adjustment of $96,543 from its contingency to satisfy the contract.

Town staff says Ocotillo Road, between Sossaman and Hawes roads, has partial improvements and two intersections with signals. This project will include curb, gutter, two traveling lanes as well a bike lane, sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, pavement markings, signing, landscaping and a striped median.

The project will also include work on drainage, irrigation relocation and strengthening, utility relocations and waterline replacement with upgrades.

There will also be improvements to approaching arterial street intersection legs on both Hawes and Sossaman roads.

This will complete the intersection approaches and place traffic signals in their ultimate locations, a staff report claims.

Town staff also expects a one-year design timeline since the Queen Creek Irrigation District facilities will go through upgrades and relocation.