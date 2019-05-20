Queen Creek area roadway restrictions for May 19-26 include:

Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and Crismon Road for water and sewer line install, 24-hour thorough July 30. Market Place Drive full closure at 187th Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at 187th Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Power Road and 187th Street for utility work, 24-hour through June 30. Ocotillo Road westbound lane shift between Signal Butte Road and 223rd Street for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 24. Rittenhouse Road southbound lane shift at Hawes Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 24. Sossaman Road southbound lane shift at Rittenhouse Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 24. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at Ocotillo Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 24. Ocotillo Road eastbound lane shift at Hawes Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. though May 24. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Signal Butte Road and 220th Street for pothole work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20-June 5. Chandler Heights Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Power Road and 188th Street for boring; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 17-31. Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift at Ryan Road for striping work; May 18-21; 24-hour.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, according to a release.

