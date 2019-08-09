Queen Creek area roadway restrictions include Chandler Heights Road lane shifts for potholing

Queen Creek area roadway restrictions for Aug. 11-18 include Chandler Heights Road lane shifts at Sossaman Road, Power Road and Recker Road for potholing.

Area road restrictions include:

Meridian Road southbound lane shift at Via Del Jardin for utility work; 24-hour, June 15-Dec. 31. Hawes Road southbound lane shift at Via De Arboles for roadwork. Via De Arboles access from Hawes Road is closed and detours are in place; 24-hour, July 17-Aug. 14. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound periodic lane shifts between Walnut and Ryan for utility and shoulder/median work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aug. 5-21. Cloud Road full closure from Cloud Creek Trail to Rittenhouse — except for local traffic — for utility work; 24-hour, Aug. 5-Oct. 1. Ocotillo Road westbound and eastbound lane shift at Victoria lane and Victoria Lane northbound shoulder work at Ocotillo Road all for repairing/ installing sidewalks, driveway aprons and paving; 24-hour, Aug. 7-23. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Crismon Road and 214th Street for cable work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 12-14. Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift at Ellsworth Loop Road for manhole work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aug. 12-13. Chandler Heights Road lane shifts at the intersections of Sossaman Road, Power Road and Recker Road for potholing; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 12-16.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.