Queen Creek area roadway restrictions include Market Place Drive full closure at 187th Street

The following are Queen Creek area roadway restrictions in the week of May 5-12:

Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Ocotillo Road for directional drilling and potholing utilities work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. through May 3. Riggs Road eastbound lane shift between Power Road and Hawes Road for roadway improvements; 24-hour. Gary Road southbound lane shift at Combs Road for flagging operations, sub-grade prep and paving; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 17. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Germann Road and Queen Creek Road for roadway widening; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 8. Empire Road full closure between Signal Butte Road and Village lane for water line install; 24-hour, through May 15. Combs Road westbound lane shift at Meridian Road for removal of concrete ditch; 24-hour, through May. 15. Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and Crismon Road for water and sewer line install.; 24-hour, through July 30. Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shift and flagging operations for gas and electric install; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 3. Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift at Empire for boring, trenching and potholing utility work; 8 p.m.-5 a.m. through May 7. Maya Road eastbound lane shift at Ellsworth Road for boring; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 6-17. Combs Road eastbound lane shift at Painted Desert Drive for new service install; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 8-9. Market Place Drive full closure at 187th Street for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at 187th Street for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Power Road and 187th Street for utility work; 24-hour, May 6-June 30.

Also, Loop 202 (San Tan Freeway) will be closed in all directions between U.S. Highway 60 and Williams Field Road from 10 p.m. Friday, May 3, to 3 a.m. Monday, May 6.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, according to a release.