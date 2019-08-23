Queen Creek area roadway restrictions include Meridian Road at Via Del Jardin for utility work

Queen Creek area roadway restrictions Aug. 25-Sept. 1 include utility work with a lane shift on Meridian Road at Via Del Jardin. Work is also being done on portions of Ellsworth Road, Cloud Road, Ocotillo Road, Signal Butte Road, Queen Creek Road, Village Loop Road North and Riggs Road.

They are, according to a release:

Meridian Road southbound lane shift at Via Del Jardin for utility work. 24-hour, June 15-Dec. 31. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound periodic lane shifts between Walnut and Ryan for utility and shoulder/median work. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5-Sep. 6. Cloud Road full closure from Cloud Creek Trail to Rittenhouse (except for local traffic) for utility work. 24-hour, Aug. 5-Oct. 1. Ocotillo Road westbound and eastbound lane shift at Victoria lane and Victoria Lane northbound shoulder work at Ocotillo Road all for repairing/ installing sidewalks, driveway aprons and paving. 24-hour, Aug. 7-Sept. 6. Signal Butte Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Ocotillo Road and Escalante Street for utility work. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 21-Sept. 6. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and 212th Street for milling, subgrade and paving work. 24-hour, Aug. 12-Oct. 4. Village Loop Road North eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and 215th Way for water and sewer tie-in. 24-hour, Aug. 19-Sept. 6. Riggs Road westbound lane shift between Hawes Road and Ellsworth Road for potholing and boring work. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 26-28.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, according to the release.

