Queen Creek area roadway restrictions include water-line work on Empire Road, Signal Butte Road to Village Lane

The following are Queen Creek area roadway restrictions in the week of April 21-28:

Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts at Ocotillo Road for median work, 24-hour, April 18-30. Riggs Road eastbound lane shift between Power Road and Hawes Road for roadway improvements, 24-hour, Feb. 21-April 30. Gary Road southbound lane shift at Combs Road for flagging operations, sub-grade prep and paving, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 15-May 17. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Germann Road and Queen Creek Road for roadway widening, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8-May 3. Empire Road full closure between Signal Butte Road and Village Lane for water-line install, 24-hour, April 15-May 15. Combs Road westbound lane shift at Meridian Road for removal of concrete ditch, 24-hour, April 15-May 15. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift at Crismon Road for utility work, 24-hour, April 16-26. Signal Butte Road southbound lane shift between Nightingale Road and Appleby Road for cable work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 23-26. Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and Crismon Road for water and sewer line install, 24-hour, April 16-July 30. Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shift and flagging operations for gas and electric install, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22-May 3. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Ocotillo Road for directional drilling and potholing utilities work, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. on weekends and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays, April 20-28.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, according to a release.

