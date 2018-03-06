Queen Creek area roadway restrictions through March 11 include:
- Ocotillo Road eastbound shoulder work between Signal Butte Road and 226th Street for sidewalk and new driveway work. 24-hour through March 9.
- Rittenhouse Road westbound lane shift at 187th St for bore trench. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 12.
- Empire Road eastbound and westbound lane shift at Ellsworth road intersection and Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Empire Road intersection for utility locating. 9 am – 2 pm through March 7;
- Rittenhouse Road southbound lane shift at Creekside Court for utility work. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through March 9;
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.