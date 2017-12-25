Queen Creek area travel advisory for Dec. 24-31

The town of Queen Creek has issued the following area roadway restrictions for Dec. 24-31:

  • Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Riggs road for utility work: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6-30
  • Riggs Road westbound lane shift at Sossaman road for utility work: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6-30
  • Sossaman Road northbound lane shift between Appleby Road and Peartree Ln for shoulder repair: 24-hour Dec. 12-Jan. 02
  • Power Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Victoria St for sewer line install: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 05
  • Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between 214th St and Crismon Road for utility work: 24-hour Dec. 18-Jan. 20
  • Power Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Riggs Road intersection for utility work: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 22-Jan. 05
  • Rittenhouse Road eastbound lane shift between 191st St and Sossaman Road for boring: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18-29
  • Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Rittenhouse Road for boring: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18-29
  • Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift between Via De Palmas and Empire Blvd for utility work: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22-Jan. 02
  • Riggs Road westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and Hawes Road for utility work: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22-Jan. 02
  • Chandler Heights eastbound and westbound lane shift at Power Road for boring: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 05
  • Eastbound and westbound lane shifts at various locations, Chandler Heights, Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road for shoulder improvements: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 26-29

For more information, visit queencreek.org.

Note: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

