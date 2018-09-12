Queen Creek assaults, including 1 on deputy, reported Sept. 2-8 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 2-8 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Assault reported at 11:31 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 24900 block of South Sossaman Road.

Assault reported at 9:47 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 20800 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Assault on a deputy, reported at 8:34 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

