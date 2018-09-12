Queen Creek assaults, including 1 on deputy, reported Sept. 2-8 to MCSO

Sep 12th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 2-8 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Assault reported at 11:31 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 24900 block of South Sossaman Road.
  • Assault reported at 9:47 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 20800 block of East Ocotillo Road.
  • Assault on a deputy, reported at 8:34 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie