Queen Creek Board of Adjustment to discuss code-compliance appeal Oct. 22

A code-compliance appeal is to be discussed at the 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, meeting of the Queen Creek Board of Adjustment.

The meeting is to be held in the community chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The one item on the agenda is case No. P18-0094, a request from Alfredo Lopez, owner of Platinum Paint and Body LLC, appealing the decision of the Town of Queen Creek’s hearing officer made on Aug. 21.

The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on appeals for variances from the terms of the Zoning Ordinance. Meetings are scheduled as needed.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.