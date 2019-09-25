Queen Creek breaks ground at new Fire Station 4

The Town of Queen Creek recently broke ground at Fire Station 4, a new station in the northeast area of town on Signal Butte Road, just north of Queen Creek Road.

The Town of Queen Creek recently broke ground for Fire Station 4, which is to be constructed on Signal Butte Road, just north of Queen Creek Road. (Town of Queen Creek)

“As a community, we are very excited about this project,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said at a groundbreaking ceremony held on Sept. 25, according to a release. “As a council, we are committed to safety, strategic growth and fiscally sound decisions; this is a project that is in line with each of those important commitments, and I am honored to be a part of Fire Station 4.”

The addition of Fire Station 4 is a significant step towards the Fire Master Plan, which identifies five fire stations in Queen Creek. It also supports the town’s goal of ensuring a safe community, identified as one of five goals in the Queen Creek Corporate Strategic Plan, the release states.

Queen Creek’s population has grown from less than 26,000 when the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department was formed to more than 52,000 today. Fire Station 4 is in the northeast area of town, which is expanding.

Vance Gray

“Today is an exciting day as we expand our public safety services,” Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Chief Vance Gray said in the release. “This new fire station is not only progress in the area of public safety, it touches upon all of our strategic goals, from enhancing the quality of life in Queen Creek and ensuring a secure future for current and future residents, Fire Station 4 will have a continued positive impact on this community.”

Queen Creek Fire Station 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The new fire station, which is to cost $7,327,275, will be built to current standards, designed to complement the surrounding area. It includes three bays, similar to Fire Station 1. The station will initially house one crew, but is being built with the capacity to expand to meet future needs. Fire Station 4 will also include a law enforcement substation to further enhance access to the northeast area of town, the release states.

Perlman Architects designed the station with FCI, Constructors completing the construction. The station is anticipated to open in the fall of 2020.

QCFMD has four other stations throughout the community:

Fire Station 1 – 20678 E. Civic Parkway

Fire Station 2 – 24787 S. Sossaman Road

Fire Station 3 – 19159 E. Queen Creek Road

Fire Station 5 – 980 W. Combs Road

Fire Station 5 is an interim station, with the permanent site on Combs Road, west of Gantzel. The 3-acre site was purchased last month from Banner Medical.

Town of Queen Creek officials at the recent groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 4, which is to be constructed on Signal Butte Road, just north of Queen Creek Road. (Town of Queen Creek)

