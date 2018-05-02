Queen Creek celebrates town’s small businesses

The town of Queen Creek is honoring small businesses this week for creating jobs and providing a “unique character” to the community.
Small Business Week is being celebrated nationally through Saturday, May 5, and in Queen Creek “we are fortunate to have some outstanding small businesses,” Mayor Gail Barney stated in a release.
“Our small businesses continue to provide a unique character, create jobs and provide diversity in shopping and dining options. We appreciate their hard work and decision to do business in this community.”
There are approximately 29.6 million small businesses in the country, and they create nearly two out of three jobs, the release stated.
In honor of small business week, town residents are encouraged to visit small businesses within the community.
“When you shop, and dine in Queen Creek, you support community programs and services such as parks, recreation programs and public safety,” the release stated. “Staying local keeps your tax dollars in Queen Creek, helping the economy, schools and more.”
To help increase awareness of local businesses, and the benefits of shopping local, the town offers a Shop Queen Creek program. To register a Queen Creek business in the Shop QC program, complete a form at QueenCreek.org/ShopQC.
There is no cost to join and benefits include a listing on the town’s website, promotional support through the town’s social media channels and access to a variety of marketing and promotional opportunities, according to the release. Businesses must be in the town limits and/or be a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
National Small Business Week is an initiative of the U.S. Small Businesses Association. For more information, visit SBA.gov.
