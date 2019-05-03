Queen Creek celebrating business-friendly environment

A strategic Economic Development effort is key to attracting new businesses to the community, including small businesses, which is fitting for Economic Development and Small Business weeks to coincide.

At the May 1 Queen Creek Town Council meeting, Mayor Gail Barney presented proclamations for each, according to a release.

“National Small Business Week highlights the programs and services available to entrepreneurs through the U.S. Small Business Administration and other government agencies,” Mayor Barney said in the release. “Queen Creek has many small businesses, and the town supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s small businesses do what they do best – grow their business, create jobs, and ensure that our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today.”

Economic Development Week is part of a national initiative to increase awareness of local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and increase quality of life in communities. Mayor Barney added, “here in Queen Creek we have a thriving community with a unique blend of local businesses, restaurants, events, agriculture, and entertainment,” according to the release.

In an effort to demonstrate the town’s commitment to business development and success, the Town Council also approved a series of ordinance updates at the May 1 meeting. Updates to conditional use permits and the site plan review size requirements make it easier and faster for businesses to navigate the town process. The CUP amendment allows select businesses in commercially zoned areas to be handled administratively, potentially reducing the timeline by two to three months. Similarly, the site plan review amendment increases administrative authority for non-residential site plans from five to 10 acres, the release states.

“These are just two recent examples of how the town is providing opportunities for business development. Last year, the town’s application submittal and review process was improved by expanding the online Development Nexus portal. Benefits of the completely electronic application submittal system include reduced costs for printing, shipping and fewer trips to Town Hall for customers. The process is also more efficient with concurrent reviews by all departments and consolidated correction reports, saving both the applicant and the town time,” according to the release.

The Town of Queen Creek actively works to attract quality businesses to the area because they will create jobs, advance career development opportunities and increase the quality of life in the community, the release states.

By creating an environment that makes it easier to establish and expand a business, the town is amplifying its economic development efforts. This past year the town’s Economic Development Department became an accredited economic development organization through the International Economic Development Council.

For more information about Queen Creek’s Economic Development Department, go to QueenCreek.org/InvesttheQC or follow Twitter.com/InvesttheQC.

For detailed information about investment opportunities in Queen Creek, go to InvestTheQC.com.

To view a list of new businesses coming to town, go to QueenCreek.org/NewBusinesses. To stay updated on news and events, visit QueenCreek.org or follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.