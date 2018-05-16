Queen Creek celebrating National Police Week to honor law enforcement

The Town of Queen Creek has joined with communities across the U.S. to celebrate National Police Week from Sunday, May 13 until Saturday, May 19.
National Police Week provides an opportunity to thank law enforcement and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, a press release states. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek provides law enforcement services to the town.
“Our first responders are second to none here in Queen Creek,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.
“We are fortunate to have dedicated individuals who risk their lives every day to help keep our community safe. National Police Week is an important opportunity to join communities across the nation in remembering and honoring the officers who have been lost.”
As the town’s law enforcement provider, MCSO District 6 Queen Creek includes a dedicated substation in Queen Creek’s Town Center. MCSO District 6 utilizes a community based policing model, which takes a proactive approach and increases partnerships and community engagement, according to a release.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 129 police officers died in the line of duty across the country in 2017. The names of the fallen officers were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
