Queen Creek communications, marketing efforts earn several awards

The Town of Queen Creek’s communications and marketing efforts recently earned two awards at the Public Relations Society of America Phoenix annual awards ceremony and the City-County Communications and Marketing Association’s (3CMA) annual SAVVY Awards.
The town’s General Plan update, which voters approved in May, received the Award of Merit for the overall campaign. The outreach plan for the General Plan update received the highest honor, a Copper Anvil, for integrated communications, according to a press release.
The Copper Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tactics and campaigns that reflect the highest standards of performance in public relations throughout the state.
The town’s social media series, Why Wednesday, received an Award of Excellence from 3CMA. The SAVVY Awards recognize outstanding government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and citizen-government relationships throughout the nation, a release states.
“Keeping our residents and businesses informed and engaged with town happenings is a top priority,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.
“These awards are a testament to the great work that is happening here in our community. We continue to participate in best practices and serve as an example for other cities and towns around the country.”
