Queen Creek community forum on suicide prevention, resiliency building April 12

The Town of Queen Creek and Banner Ironwood Medical Center are hosting a Thursday, April 12, community discussion focused on suicide prevention, resiliency building and coping skills.
The joint forum will be 6-8 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
During this free public forum, discussion includes suicide prevention and awareness in adults, adolescents, and teens, according to a press release.
In addition, the forum will also include information on how one can overcome adversity, deal with personal problems in their lives, and how to conquer future obstacles. Banner Health medical experts will lead this discussion, and audience members in attendance will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions.
