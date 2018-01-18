Queen Creek continues to be good place to live, residents say in survey

Residents in Queen Creek are overwhelming pleased with the community, with 98 percent reporting that QC is a good or excellent place to live, and 97 percent rating the quality of life as excellent or good on the 2017 Citizen Survey.
Traffic and road congestion were cited as the areas with the greatest need for improvement at 23 percent.
The town conducts a citizen survey every 18-24 months to gauge resident opinions of the community and help prioritize upcoming projects. The survey is anonymous, and participants are selected at random, which provides residents an opportunity to share honest feedback about their town.
WestGroup administered the survey on behalf of the town this fall, surveying 404 residents about town services, programs, customer service and communication.
“The citizen survey is a valuable tool and we appreciate our residents taking the time to participate,” commented Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “As a council, we are committed to serving our community, which means we need your input on areas for improvement and what is working well.”
Among the responses that were most statistically significant in 2017 was safety listed as one of the best things about living in Queen Creek, up to 12 percent in 2017 from 6 percent in the 2016 survey.
Queen Creek continues to place safety as the town’s highest priority. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the town’s contracted law enforcement provider, has a dedicated district and substation serving Queen Creek.
The most desired benefit remained the same from 2016 to 2017, road improvements/more roads. The town continues to work toward better roads ahead with nine of the 36 roadway projects identified in the 10-year capital improvement plan in construction or completed.
To help fund the next projects identified in the plan, the town council recently approved a bond resolution that will be issued in early 2018. The bond will help fund critical roadway improvements without raising taxes or fees.
A complete list of CIP projects is available at QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.
While residents want more road improvements, they intend to stay in Queen Creek; 87 percent plan to live in Queen Creek in five years and 92 percent would recommend Queen Creek as a place to live.
Consistent with previous citizen surveys, residents consider Queen Creek a great place to raise children (96 percent good or excellent) and overall sense of community (93 percent good or excellent).
Additionally, residents feel their neighborhood is safe (98 percent feel somewhat or very safe during the day, while 92 percent feel somewhat or very safe at night).
To view all of the results, visit QueenCreek.org/CitizenSurvey.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.