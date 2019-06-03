Queen Creek council closed-door executive session June 5

Johnson Utilities is in two discussion topics for the June 5 closed-door executive session of the Queen Creek Town Council.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, for ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before adjourning to a closed-door executive session in the Ironwood Conference Room.
Items on the executive session agenda are:
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding the pending lawsuit(s): Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and town’s representatives regarding a possible water infrastructure reimbursement for the Parks subdivision.
- Discussion and consideration of the town manager’s evaluation.
