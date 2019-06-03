Queen Creek council closed-door executive session June 5

From left are Queen Creek Town Attorney Scott Holcomb and Town Manager John Kross at a recent council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Johnson Utilities is in two discussion topics for the June 5 closed-door executive session of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, for ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before adjourning to a closed-door executive session in the Ironwood Conference Room.

Items on the executive session agenda are:

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding the pending lawsuit(s): Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and town’s representatives regarding a possible water infrastructure reimbursement for the Parks subdivision.

Discussion and consideration of the town manager’s evaluation.

