Queen Creek council closed-door executive session May 1

Acquiring property for roadway improvements on Rittenhouse Road is a topic of a May 1 closed-door executive session of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, for ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before adjourning to closed-door executive sessions.

The town plans to improve Rittenhouse Road from the 213th Street alignment to Riggs Road, expanding the road to five lanes, with sidewalks and landscaping. Several parcels are needed to be acquired in fee title in part or in whole, as well as some easements, according to town documents.

Items on the executive session agenda are:

discussion and consultation with the town’s representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding acquisition of real property related to the Rittenhouse Road from 213th Street alignment to Riggs Road project.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice regarding the refunding of water meter deposits and impact fees.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding the pending lawsuit(s): Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

discussion and consideration of the town clerk’s evaluation.

discussion and consideration of the town manager’s evaluation.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.