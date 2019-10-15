Queen Creek council closed-door executive session Oct. 16

Annexations and utility services are topics of a Oct. 16 closed-door executive session of the Queen Creek Town Council.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, for ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before adjourning to closed-door executive sessions.
Items on the executive session agenda are:
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding pending lawsuits: Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.
- Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice regarding a possible abandonment of Rittenhouse Road right-of-way in Section 36..
- Discussion and consultation with the rown’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding an impact fee update.
