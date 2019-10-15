Queen Creek council closed-door executive session Oct. 16

The Queen Creek Town Council. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Annexations and utility services are topics of a Oct. 16 closed-door executive session of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, for ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before adjourning to closed-door executive sessions.

Items on the executive session agenda are:

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding pending lawsuits: Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice regarding a possible abandonment of Rittenhouse Road right-of-way in Section 36..

Discussion and consultation with the rown’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding an impact fee update.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.