Queen Creek council closed-door executive session Oct. 2

Johnson Utilities is to be discussed as part of an Oct. 2 closed-door executive session of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The council is to consult with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities and to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding the pending lawsuit(s): Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, for ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before adjourning to a closed-door executive session in the Ironwood Conference Room.

Other items on the executive session agenda are:

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the abandonment of town-owned property along Appleby Road and proposed 194th Place.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and town’s representatives concerning an Intergovernmental Agreement with the QueenCreek County Island Fire District.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and town’s representatives regarding potential water rights agreements.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and Town’s representatives regarding the Encanterra development agreement and water exchange agreement.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorneys for legal advice and with the town’s attorneys and Town’s representatives relating to development impact fees.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

