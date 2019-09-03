Queen Creek council closed-door executive session Sept. 4

The Queen Creek Town Council. (Courtesy of town of Queen Creek)

A possible pre-annexation development agreement with Empire Pointe is to be discussed as part of a Sept. 4 closed-door executive session of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, for ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before adjourning to a closed-door executive session in the Ironwood Conference Room.

Items on the executive session agenda are:

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorneys for legal advice and with the town’s attorneys and representatives relating to development impact fees and non-residential uses.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding the pending lawsuit(s): Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives regarding potential water rights agreements.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives regarding a possible pre-annexation development agreement with Empire Pointe.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives regarding a water recharge agreement with the Town of Gilbert.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorneys and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding acquisition of real property related to the Ocotillo Road from Sossaman to Hawes Roads project and the Meridian Road from Combs to Germann Roads project.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the Town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding Town-owned properties in Town Center.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.