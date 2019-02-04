Queen Creek council executive session Feb. 6 includes southeast park property acquisition

Instructing the town’s representatives regarding acquisition of property related to the southeast park is a topic on the seven-item, closed-door executive session agenda for the Feb. 6 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The executive session, which is not open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ironwood Conference Room in the Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. One or more members may participate by telephone, according to the agenda.

The 30-acre southeast park is to have lighted sports fields, basketball and volleyball courts, a skate park, tennis and pickleball courts and a fitness course, according to queencreek.org.

Other items on the Feb. 6 executive session agenda are:

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorneys for legal advice and with the town’s attorneys and representatives to consider the town’s position and to instruct the town’s attorneys and representatives regarding contracts and agreements related to the town’s acquisition of water rights.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding the pending lawsuit(s) of Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and town’s representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding the town-owned property at the southwest corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorneys for legal advice relating to development impact fees and utility fees.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.