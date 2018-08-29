Queen Creek council members, mayor, home rule approved at election

Queen Creek voters on Aug. 28 elected a mayor and three town council members and approved the Alternative Expenditure Limitation, or home rule. Voters primarily live in Maricopa County, but some live in Pinal County.

No one ran against incumbents Mayor Gail Barney and town council members Julia Wheatley, Dawn Oliphant and Emilena Turley.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to vote in the primary election. I appreciate the confidence from the community,” Mayor Barney said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“As a council, we look forward to continuing our budgeted programing including public safety, road improvements and other town services,” he said.

Unofficial voting results in Maricopa County show the following: Mr. Barney, 3,916, for mayor; and 3,167 for Ms. Oliphant, 3,014 for Ms. Turley and 3,293 for Ms. Wheatley, all for council.

In Pinal County, unofficial voting results show 448 for Mr. Barney, for mayor; and 343 for Ms. Oliphant, 333 for Ms. Turley and 355 for Ms. Wheatley, all for council.

The Alternative Expenditure Limitation is called home rule because the issue can be decided by voters at the local level, according to a press release.

In Maricopa County, home rule won, 3,208-1,064. In Pinal County it also won, 326-107.

Home rule is part of the Arizona Constitution and regulates the spending of cities, towns, counties and community college districts based on state-imposed limitations.

The formula for the limitation takes the town’s 1979-80 expenditure level, which is estimated because the town was not officially incorporated until 1989, and multiples that level by a population and inflation factor, according to the release.

Home rule limits the town’s ability to spend money and is not a tax. It allows the town to create a balanced budget and spend revenues collected on priorities identified by the Queen Creek Town Council, according to the release.

Winning candidates

One Queen Creek resident filed to run for mayor and three for town council in the Aug. 28 primary election. All are presently on the council.

The following biographical information for the candidates is from queencreek.org.

Mayor Barney was appointed to fill a vacancy on the town council in January 2002 and was elected mayor in June 2010 and again in November 2014. He served on the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission 1998-2002.

He has an associate degree from Mesa Community College and a bachelor of science degree from Arizona State University. He is a 2011 graduate of the town’s Citizen Leadership Institute. A lifelong Queen Creek resident, he operates his family farm in the community.

Councilwoman Oliphant was first elected to the town council in June 2010 and was re-elected in November 2014.

She recently completed a 17-year career in local government with the city of Tempe. Her municipal experience includes positions held in the Tempe Police Department; Sales, Tax and Licensing; Tempe Municipal Court; and as a senior learning and organizational development associate for the Tempe Learning Center, Tempe’s corporate university for municipal professionals.

She has a master of business administration in management, a bachelor of science in liberal studies and graduated from Queen Creek’s Citizen Leadership Institute in 2010.

Councilwoman Oliphant moved to Queen Creek in 2005 with her husband Rick and two sons, where she manages an environmentally green business.

Vice Mayor Turley was elected to the town council in November 2014 and was appointed to a one-year term as vice mayor on Jan. 17.

She was born in Chandler and graduated from Mountain View High School in Mesa. She attended Phoenix College and received an AAS in legal secretarial studies.

Vice Mayor Turley is an independent paralegal working in the East Valley.

She and her husband Aaron, a software engineer, have eight children. She and her family moved to Queen Creek in 2010.

Councilwoman Wheatley was first elected to the town council in June 2010 and re-elected in November 2014.

She has a bachelor of science degree in legal studies with a minor in criminal justice and is pursuing a master of public administration.

Councilwoman Wheatley, her husband Benjamin and their four children made Queen Creek their home in 2007.

She has worked in post-secondary education as a program director and instructor.

Members of the Queen Creek Town Council are Mayor Barney, with a term expiring in January 2019; Vice Mayor Turley, with a term expiring in January 2019; Councilman Robin Benning, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilman Jeff Brown, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilman Jake Hoffman, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilwoman Oliphant, with a term expiring in January 2019; and Councilwoman Wheatley, with a term expiring in January 2019.

